German parking garage unveils diversity parking spots for LGBTQ and migrants

An underground German parking garage unveiled "diversity" spaces reserved for migrants and LGBTQ drivers, according to media reports.

Hanauer Parkhaus GmbH built three spots in the structure in Hanau, just outside of Frankfurt, the Daily Mail reported.

Thomas Morlock, chairman of the HPG supervisory board HPG and a city official, said the goal of the parking spaces is to help those who feel a need for "a special need for protection."

The wall facing the spaces are painted with rainbow colors with Vielfalt Parkplätze", or diversity spaces.

In recent years, Germany has become a top destination for migrants fleeing persecution and poverty in Africa and other parts of the world.

Morlock said the spaces were built to be a "conspicuously colourful symbol" for "diversity and tolerance," according to the news outlet. He said they are not necessarily meant to be used by a "separate group of people."

Hanau, a melting pot, was the site of a February 2020 shooting spree where nine people – who had ethnic roots – were killed. The gunman, a German man in his 40s, was found dead from a gunshot along with his mother.