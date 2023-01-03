Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

German doctor sentenced to over 2 years in prison for illegally issuing mask exemptions during the pandemic

German doctor also received a 3 year work ban, ordered to pay $29,550

Associated Press
A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the doctor was convicted of "issuing incorrect health certificates" to people from across Germany, most of whom she had never met or examined. During the trial the defendant had argued that wearing masks was harmful to people's health.

In addition to the prison sentence she was handed a three-year work ban and ordered to pay $29,550, the sum she had received for issuing the medical certificates. Her office assistant was fined 2,700 euros.

GERMAN COURT CONVICTS 97-YEAR-OLD WOMAN OF WORKING AS SECRETARY TO NAZI SS AT CONCENTRATION CAMP

The doctor's lawyer intends to appeal the verdict, public broadcaster SWR reported.

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus travels in Berlin, Germany, on March 22, 2022. A German doctor has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for illegally issuing people exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the court in Weinheim, north of Heidelberg, to protest against the verdict and Germany's pandemic restrictions.

Germany ended requirements to wear masks in many indoor settings last year, though they are still compulsory on long-distance trains, in doctors' practices, hospitals, nursing homes and on some regional public transport.