France
Published

French police investigating armed robbery targeting Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

French attackers made off with valuables estimate to be worth around half a million dollars

Associated Press
French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the player was targeted overnight Thursday to Friday. The prosecutor's office and the French capital's police force refused to release details about the attack that French media said took place in the early hours of the morning in his Paris home.

A police investigation has been opened on possible armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated violence charges, the prosecutor's office said.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain salutes the fans during team warm-ups on June 3, 2023, in Paris, France. The home of Donnarumma was violently robbed on the night of July 20, 2023. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Le Parisien newspaper, quoting an unnamed police source, reported that four people broke into his apartment in Paris' upmarket 8th district at about 3 a.m. It said Donnarumma and his partner were tied up and that he was slightly injured. Both were treated in hospital for shock, it said.

The attackers made off with valuables estimated to be worth about half a million dollars, including watches, jewelry and other luxury accessories, the newspaper said.