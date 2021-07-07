Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port the scene of an explosion and fire

A fire broke out following an explosion from within a shipping container anchored in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port Wednesday.

Dubai’s media office said the fire was under control and port authorities will "take all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port."

The media office posted videos to Twitter that showed firefighters working to put out the flames, but information has not been released at this time as to what caused the explosion.



Authorities reported there have been no injuries or casualties and said members of the Civil Defense worked "efficiently [and] controlled the last stage of a fire that broke out in a container on a ship preparing to dock."

The media office posted several videos showing firefighters dosing flames that arose around giant shipping containers.

Witnesses told Reuters they heard the explosion Wednesday evening and then saw emergency vehicles and fire trucks rushing to the scene.

It is unclear to the extent other cargo containers were impacted or destroyed in the blast and fire.

Jebel Ali Port is the largest cargo port in the Middle East and is located in one of the top cities for tourism, business, and trade in the world.