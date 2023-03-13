Expand / Collapse search
Fire damages Cambodian King’s residence

Cambodia King Norodom Sihamoni was in China when the blaze broke out Sunday

Associated Press
Fire damaged part of the provincial residence of Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni near a famous temple complex, officials said Monday. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze broke out on Sunday night in the northwestern city of Siem Reap, damaging the roof of one of the smaller buildings in the complex. The 69-year-old king is currently in Beijing for routine medical checks.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said there were no reports of anyone being injured. The Ministry of the Royal Palace on Monday blamed an electrical fault.

Local authorities try to put out a fire at Cambodia King Norodom Sihamoni’s royal residence in Siem Reap on March 12, 2023.

Local authorities try to put out a fire at Cambodia King Norodom Sihamoni’s royal residence in Siem Reap on March 12, 2023. (AKP via AP)

Video from the state news agency AKP showed the intensity of the fire before emergency crews brought it under control and evidently prevented major damage to the main residential building.

The large villa is the official home of the king when he is in Siem Reap. King Sihamoni's main residence is a palace inside a walled compound in the capital, Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is famous for the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex, a historical site that is one of the country’s main tourist attractions.