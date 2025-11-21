Fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Indian fighter jet crashed Friday at the Dubai Air Show in the United Arab Emirates, killing the pilot onboard, officials said.

Videos circulating on social media showed the IAF Tejas aircraft bursting into flames as it struck the ground, drawing gasps from crowds gathered at the event.

"The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident," the Indian Air Force wrote on X, noting that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief."

"A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today’s flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot," added the Dubai Media Office. "Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site."

An SUV bearing diplomatic plates flying the Indian flag was seen at the crash site, along with police and emergency personnel.

The air show later resumed flight demonstrations, with the Russian Knights aerobatics team flying overhead as emergency crews still worked the crash site, the Associated Press reported.

Tejas is India’s indigenous fighter aircraft, built by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The lightweight, single-engine jet is expected to bolster India’s depleted fighter fleet as China expands its military presence in South Asia, including by strengthening defense ties with India’s rival Pakistan, according to the AP.

In September, India’s Defense Ministry signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, or HAL, to procure 97 Tejas jets for the air force. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2027.

A Tejas fighter jet crashed in the western Indian state of Rajasthan last year, but the pilot ejected safely in that incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.