Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Middle East

Fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot dead

Indian Air Force launches investigation into Tejas aircraft crash during flying display

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, killing pilot Video

Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, killing pilot

The Indian Air Force said a fighter pilot was killed on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in a crash at the Dubai Air Show. (Credit: Jignesh Variya/Reuters)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Indian fighter jet crashed Friday at the Dubai Air Show in the United Arab Emirates, killing the pilot onboard, officials said. 

Videos circulating on social media showed the IAF Tejas aircraft bursting into flames as it struck the ground, drawing gasps from crowds gathered at the event. 

"The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident," the Indian Air Force wrote on X, noting that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief." 

"A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today’s flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot," added the Dubai Media Office. "Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site."

US NAVY SEA HAWK HELICOPTER, F/A-18F SUPER HORNET FIGHTER JET GO DOWN IN SEPARATE SOUTH CHINA SEA INCIDENTS 

First responders douse water on debris after plane crashes at Dubai Air Show

Emergency services attend the scene after an Indian Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.  (Dubai Media Office via AP)

An SUV bearing diplomatic plates flying the Indian flag was seen at the crash site, along with police and emergency personnel. 

The air show later resumed flight demonstrations, with the Russian Knights aerobatics team flying overhead as emergency crews still worked the crash site, the Associated Press reported. 

Tejas is India’s indigenous fighter aircraft, built by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

SKIES AT STAKE: INSIDE THE U.S.–CHINA RACE FOR AIR DOMINANCE 

Crowd watches smoke rise into the air following crash at Dubai Air Show

Smoke billows following a crash of an Indian Tejas fighter jet, after it lost altitude and crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show in this screengrab obtained from an eyewitness video.  (Jignesh Variya/Reuters)

The lightweight, single-engine jet is expected to bolster India’s depleted fighter fleet as China expands its military presence in South Asia, including by strengthening defense ties with India’s rival Pakistan, according to the AP. 

In September, India’s Defense Ministry signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, or HAL, to procure 97 Tejas jets for the air force. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2027.

Indian fighter jet flies during Dubai air show

The Indian fighter jet is seen flying during a demonstration moments before crashing at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.  (Jon Gambrell/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

A Tejas fighter jet crashed in the western Indian state of Rajasthan last year, but the pilot ejected safely in that incident. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue