FIFA says crisis hindering search for new sponsors, will brief backers on corruption, reforms

FIFA says the corruption crisis is hindering the search for new sponsors.

FIFA sponsors Coca-Cola, McDonald's and Visa have questioned the organization's handling of the allegations of wrongdoing that led to soccer officials being indicted in the United States.

Ahead of Saturday's qualifying draw for the 2018 World Cup, FIFA has not replaced Emirates airline and Sony since they opted not to renew deals after the 2014 tournament.

FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke says "the current situation doesn't help to finalize any new agreements — that is a fact. And I'm sure until the (presidential) election on Feb. 26 there will not be any major announcements."

He also says the governing body will gather concerned sponsors at a summit next month.