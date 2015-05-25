Fedex says it plans to buy Dutch package delivery service TNT Express for 4.4 billion euros

American package delivery service FedEx says it plans to take over its Dutch rival TNT Express, one of Europe's largest delivery companies, for 4.4 billion euros ($4.8 billion), in a move FedEx says will strengthen its business around the world.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, the companies say FedEx Corporation has reached a conditional agreement on an all-cash offer of eight euros ($8.75) for each TNT Express share, a premium of 33 percent over the April 2 closing price.

The planned deal comes two years after United Parcel Service Inc. dropped a 5.2 billion-euro takeover bid for TNT Express, citing objections by European Union regulators.

TNT Express and FedEx say they are "confident that anti-trust concerns, if any, can be addressed adequately in a timely fashion."