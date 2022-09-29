Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pakistan
Published

Ex-Pakistani PM's daughter acquitted of corruption charges

Maryam Nawaz escapes 10-year prison sentence for corruption charges tied to luxury home purchases

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A court in Pakistan's capital city on Thursday acquitted the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after she was sentenced to seven years in prison over charges connected with the purchase of luxury apartments in London.

Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, said outside the Islamabad High court that she is "thankful to God that justice has been done." The luxury apartments at issue are owned by her brothers.

FORMER PAKISTANI GOVERNMENT MINISTER MEETS WITH ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTRY OFFICIALS IN JERUSALEM

The court also acquitted her husband, Mohammad Sadar, who had been sentenced to one year in jail on charges of giving false information to investigators in 2018.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband Muhammad Safdar appear in court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Sept. 23, 2020.

Maryam Nawaz and her husband Muhammad Safdar appear in court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)

Sharif, who had also been sentenced to 10 years in jail in the same case, has been living in self-imposed exile in London since 2019 after authorities released him on bail so that he could travel abroad to seek medical treatment.

PAKISTAN IS FACING AN OUTBREAK OF WATER-BORNE DISEASES