EU training mission comes under attack in Mali

The European Union training mission that is working to boost the Malian military says one of its centers has come under attack.

In a tweet Sunday, the mission known as EUTM said that no members of its team were wounded in the attack on the Koulikoro training center. It did, however, make reference to "injured Malian armed forces personnel."

The attack marks the latest assault on international forces in Mali, where a French-led military operation first began fighting jihadists six years ago.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali has been a frequent target of attacks as well. On Saturday, the U.N. said that three Guinean peacekeepers had been killed during an attack on their vehicles in Siby near the capital of Bamako.