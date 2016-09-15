EU Parliament chief: Trump win could boost 'imitators'

The president of the European Parliament says he fears that a victory in the U.S. presidential election for Donald Trump, whom he labels "apparently irresponsible," could boost what he calls "imitators" in Europe.

Martin Schulz, a member of Germany's center-left Social Democrats, told German magazine Der Spiegel in comments published Thursday that the Republican nominee is a problem "for the whole world."

Schulz was quoted as saying: "If a man sits in the White House who flirts with having no idea and labels expertise as elitist baloney, a critical point is reached." He said that would mean "an apparently irresponsible man" being in a position that requires the highest sense of responsibility.

Schulz, who leads the 28-nation European Union's legislative assembly, added: "My concern is that he could also boost imitators in Europe." He didn't elaborate.