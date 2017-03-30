Ethiopia extends state of emergency by 4 months

Ethiopian lawmakers have voted to extend the state of emergency declared six months ago for an additional four months.

The widely expected extension came amid reports of continued violence and anti-government activities in some restive remote areas.

Ethiopia's parliament is 100 percent controlled by the ruling EPRDF party, no opposition politician was elected in the 2015 general election.

Some parts of the state of emergency have been removed. Arbitrary arrests without court orders and conducting searches without court papers were dropped. The government also lifted bans and restrictions on radio, television and theater. In addition, prohibitions relating to unauthorized movements around infrastructure outlets and factories from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. were repealed.