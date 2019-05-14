Expand / Collapse search
Election rally leaves several injured in India

Associated Press
    Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) break police barricades during clashes outside the Calcutta University in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Rival political supporters clashed with rocks and sticks during an election rally by the Hindu nationalist party BJP leaving several people injured and a university college vandalized. (AP Photo)

    Firemen douse the fire after two wheelers were set on fire during clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and students outside the Calcutta University in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Rival political supporters clashed with rocks and sticks during an election rally by the Hindu nationalist party BJP leaving several people injured and a university college vandalized. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI – Rival political supporters have clashed with rocks and sticks during an election rally by the Hindu nationalist party in eastern India, leaving several people injured and a university college vandalized.

Police say they used sticks to disperse the rivals Tuesday as West Bengal state prepared for the seventh and final round of voting in national elections on Sunday.

Several motorbikes and bicycles were set on fire.

A street procession, led by Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, was greeted with black flags by rivals who chanted "Shah Go Back."

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a lawmaker member of the regional Trinamool Congress said the BJP supporters also damaged the bust of a state educator, Vidyasagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is seeking re-election in the national election.