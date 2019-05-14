Election rally leaves several injured in India

next Image 1 of 2

Rival political supporters have clashed with rocks and sticks during an election rally by the Hindu nationalist party in eastern India, leaving several people injured and a university college vandalized.

Police say they used sticks to disperse the rivals Tuesday as West Bengal state prepared for the seventh and final round of voting in national elections on Sunday.

Several motorbikes and bicycles were set on fire.

A street procession, led by Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, was greeted with black flags by rivals who chanted "Shah Go Back."

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a lawmaker member of the regional Trinamool Congress said the BJP supporters also damaged the bust of a state educator, Vidyasagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is seeking re-election in the national election.