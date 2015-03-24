Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 8, 2015

Earthquake leaves 6 dead, 420 injured in Algeria

By | Associated Press

ALGIERS, Algeria – Algerian officials say six people are dead and 420 injured following an earthquake that shook Algiers Friday morning.

Algeria's health ministry says four of the victims died after jumping from windows in panic. Authorities say two more people died of heart attacks during the quake, which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale.

Most of the injured were treated and released, but 21 remained hospitalized.

The earthquake happened at 0411 GMT and its epicenter was reported 19 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Bologhine, a town north of the capital.