©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Trump orders 'lethal kinetic strike' on alleged drug trafficking boat in international waters, three killed

Strike in international waters kills three aboard vessel allegedly trafficking illicit narcotics

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
President Trump announces military strike on drug trafficking boat Video

President Trump announces military strike on drug trafficking boat

Trump announced on Truth Social Friday that a U.S. military strike in international waters killed three narco-terrorists aboard a vessel trafficking illicit narcotics. (Credit: @realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Friday that he ordered a lethal strike on a vessel allegedly linked to a designated terrorist organization "conducting narco-trafficking" in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility.

The strike, carried out on a vessel confirmed by intelligence to be trafficking illicit narcotics, left three narco-terrorists dead, Trump said in the post, along with a video showing the moment the boat was struck and became engulfed in flames.

"On my Orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump posted to his Truth Social account Friday evening. 

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage enroute to poison Americans."

US MILITARY CARRIES OUT SECOND STRIKE ON VENEZUELAN NARCOTERRORISTS IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Friday that he ordered a lethal strike on a vessel linked to a designated terrorist organization operating in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Friday that he ordered a lethal strike on a vessel linked to a designated terrorist organization "conducting narco-trafficking" in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

The strike took place in international waters, and no U.S. forces were harmed, he added.

TRUMP TOUTS US STRIKE AS MADURO SLAMS MILITARY ‘THREAT’ OFF VENEZUELA

"The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters," Trump said. "No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!"

President Donald Trump speak in front of American flag

President Donald Trump speaks at a hearing of the Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible Sept. 8, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The announcement came just days after Trump announced the U.S. military had carried out its second strike on Venezuelan cartels as the administration continues its crackdown.

RUBIO PROMISES MORE STRIKES ON VENEZUELAN CARTELS: ‘WE’RE NOT GOING TO SIT BACK ANYMORE’

"This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday. 

Caracas Venezuela Elections

Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela's president, during a press conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, July 31, 2024.  (Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, a U.S. military strike blew apart a Venezuelan drug boat in the southern Caribbean, leaving nearly a dozen suspected Tren de Aragua narco-terrorists dead.

In February, the Trump administration also designated drug cartel groups like Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel and others as foreign terrorist organizations.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

