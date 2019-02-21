Expand / Collapse search
Drone sighting halts flights at Ireland's Dublin Airport

Associated Press

LONDON – Flights to and from Dublin Airport in Ireland were briefly halted after a drone was spotted over the airfield.

The airport says it suspended flights "for safety reasons" after a "confirmed sighting" on Thursday morning. Flights resumed a short time later.

The airport said "the safety and security of customers is our key priority at all times."

The popularity of drones makes them a growing threat to aviation.

More than 100,000 travelers were stranded or delayed before Christmas after drone sightings near London's Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport.