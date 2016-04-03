Expand / Collapse search
Last Update April 4, 2016

Deportation of migrants from Greece to Turkey starts Monday

By | Associated Press
    Migrants and refugees inside Moria camp 0n the Greek island of Lesbos, Sunday, April 3, 2016. More than 3,000 people stay in the camp as the plan to send back migrants from Greece to Turkey is set to be implemented starting Monday. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (The Associated Press)

    Migrants and refugees inside Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Sunday, April 3, 2016. More than 3,000 migrants and refugees stay in the camp as the plan to send back migrants from Greece to Turkey is set to be implemented starting Monday. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (The Associated Press)

    A woman walks next to a tall wire fence at Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Sunday, April 3, 2016. More than 3,000 migrants and refugees stay in the camp as the plan to send back migrants from Greece to Turkey is set to be implemented starting Monday. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (The Associated Press)

ATHENS, Greece – An agreement between the European Union and Turkey to deport migrants currently on Greek islands back to the Turkish mainland is to take effect Monday morning.

Giorgos Kyritsis, a spokesman for the Greek government's refugee crisis committee, has told The Associated Press that Frontex, the EU's border management agency, is solely responsible for the implementation, adding that only a fraction of its promised personnel of over 2,000 is in place.

Frontex has secured three vessels that will make the short trip from the island of Lesbos to the Turkish coast starting Monday morning. It aims to deport about 750 migrants, mostly from Pakistan and Afghanistan, who either did not apply for asylum or whose applications were rejected, in the first three days.