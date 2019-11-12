Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Denmark temporarily reinstates border controls after shootings, explosions

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Several blasts and shootings around Copenhagen this year have prompted Danish authorities to tighten border controls at the country’s crossings with Sweden.

Over the weekend, Danish police conducted checks on trains and vehicles crossing the Oresund Bridge over the narrow waterway that separates Copenhagen, Denmark's largest city, and Malmo, Sweden's third-largest.

Danish police check travellers from Sweden, near the Highway coming out of the Tunnel near Copenhagen, Denmark.

Danish police check travellers from Sweden, near the Highway coming out of the Tunnel near Copenhagen, Denmark. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via A)

Police spokesman Jens Jespersen told The Associated Press that officers at the bridge vehicle checkpoint had "a particular focus on cross-border crime involving explosives, weapons and drugs."

"It gives us a pretty good picture of who is coming over," he said.

The new border controls, along with a passport requirement for Swedes crossing into Denmark, follow roughly a dozen explosions in  Copenhagen since February, and a shooting in June that killed two Swedish citizens.

The violence is believed to be gang-related, stemming from disputes involving drugs, money, protection and retaliation. Some 200 people in Malmo belong to about a dozen gangs.

SWEDISH POLICE ARREST 3 IN BOMBINGS AMID INCREASE IN GANG VIOLENCE

Gunfire in Malmo on Saturday killed a 15-year-old boy and critically wounded another. Police said the teenagers who were shot were known to authorities in Malmo, and officials vowed to crack down even further on organized crime. No arrests have yet been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.