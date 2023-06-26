Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Denmark starts training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Ukraine has long requested for Western fighter jets in its fight against Russia

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Denmark's government said Monday that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets has started and the retirement of Scandinavian country's fleet of aging U.S. fighters has been moved up two years.

The replacement fighters, F-35s, will be operative by 2025, acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. Initially, the switch was planned for 2027.

Lund Poulsen said that NATO-member Denmark "has taken the step of starting a training and further education effort for the Ukrainian pilots."

UK CONSIDERS 'FIGHTER JET COALITION' WITH UKRAINE AS ZELENSKYY MEETS WITH PRIME MINISTER

F-16 fighter

An F-16 fighter jet is seen near Vojens, Denmark, on May 25, 2023.  (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

"We will also consider whether we should make a concrete donation to Ukraine of the Danish F-16 fighters, and how many there should be," he said.

Ukrainian pilots must spend six to eight months of training before a possible donation of Danish F-16 aircraft can become a reality, Lund Poulsen told Danish broadcaster DR.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"This does not mean that you cannot make a decision beforehand. But (the F-16 planes) will be in Denmark until 2024," Lund Poulsen said.

Denmark has ordered 27 F-35A fighter jets, which will replace the more than 40-year-old F-16s, of which Denmark has 30 operative planes. The switch to the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets is taking place from late 2023 to the end of 2025.

Ukraine has long asked for Western fighter jets to help it resist the full-scale Russian invasion, which began in February 2022. Initially reluctant, the U.S. and other NATO countries recently agreed to allow Ukrainian pilots to receive training to on F-16 fighters, though none has yet committed to hand over any planes.