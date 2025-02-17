Delta jet crashes at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport; crews responding to plane flipped upside down

A plane crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon, injuring Delta passengers flying from the U.S.

The plane crash, which involved a Delta Air Lines CRJ-900 jet that had departed from Minneapolis, was first reported by CTV. The flight was identified as Delta 4819, operated by Endeavor Air.

The incident was reported at 2:45 p.m. local time. Pictures of the scene show the plane upside down and mangled on a snow-covered runway.

Peel Regional Police says that it is investigating the number of potential injuries, which are unknown as of now, but paramedics told reporters that there were 8 injuries so far. Of the 8 reported injuries, one was critical and the others were mild to moderate, Reuters reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement on Monday stating that the crash took place while the aircraft was landing. 80 people were on board at the time, and all were immediately evacuated.

The FAA also said that the flight was operated by Endeavor Air. Toronto Pearson confirmed the crash on X, and said that all the plane's passengers and crew "are accounted for."

"Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis," the airport's post read. "Emergency teams are responding."

"The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates," the FAA noted.

Monday's crash comes amid a turbulent season for air travel. In late January, 67 people died near Washington, D.C. when a military Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines-affiliated commercial flight from Kansas.

Recent plane crashes have not been limited to North America either. A crash involving a Jeju Air flight in South Korea killed 179 people when the aircraft crashed into an airport's concrete barrier and bursted into flames. An Azerbaijan Airlines plane also crashed in Kazakhstan on Christmas, killing 38 people and injuring 29.

Fox News Digital reached out to Delta for an additional information.

Reuters contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Curto and Kyle Schmidbauer contributed to this report.