D-Day veteran, 93, jokingly flirts with Melania in front of Trump: 'If only I was 20 years younger'

Donald Trump joked "he can handle it" as a 93-year-old D-Day veteran flirted with US First Lady Melania today.

Thomas Cuthbert laughed, "if I was 20 years younger" as he shook 49-year-old Melania's hand - right in front of President Trump, 72.

Trump added: "It's my honor, believe me, thank you very much."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE SUN

Speaking after the meet-and-greet, Mr. Cuthbert, from Elmstead Market, Essex, said that Trump "came across very well".

He added: "He surprised me, when you see someone on the TV but he seemed different, he seemed one of the boys.

WORLD LEADERS INCLUDING PRESIDENT TRUMP GATHER TO COMMEMORATE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY LANDINGS

"His wife was very pleasant as well."

The joke came at the end of an hour-long D-Day ceremony to remember the historic moment hundreds of thousands of troops stormed the beaches in World War Two.

D-DAY VETERAN, 97, PARACHUTES INTO NORMANDY 75 YEARS LATER: 'I'D GO UP AND DO IT ALL AGAIN'

President Trump performed a reading at the ceremony, which also featured a series of poems, dramatizations, songs and speeches.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This article originally appeared in The Sun. For more from The Sun, click here.