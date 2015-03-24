Cyprus president in Brussels hospital after nosebleed due to hypertension

A Cypriot official says the president of Cyprus has been admitted to a hospital in Brussels after a prolonged nosebleed that doctors said was caused by hypertension.

Cyprus government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said President Nicos Anastasiades received treatment on Thursday and will remain in hospital for two days on the advice of doctors to avoid a repeat of the nosebleed.

Christodoulides said the president will remain under close observation by a physician during his hospital stay.

The 68-year-old Anastasiades was in Brussels to attend an EU leaders' summit. Christodoulides said the president will now miss the summit and a meeting of European Peoples Party leaders.

The president's remarks will be distributed in writing to all leaders at both meetings.