Criminal gangs recruiting teenage girls as assassins and bombers, officials warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sweden is battling a new type of gang violence where criminals recruit teenage girls to carry out assassinations, arson and bombings, according to a Telegraph investigation.

The report reveals that girls as young as 15 and dubbed "Green Women" by gang leaders, are lured via social media and promised cash in exchange for deadly tasks.

Prosecutor Lisa dos Santos told the U.K.outlet that gangs exploit a blind spot where girls were initially overlooked by investigators.

TEEN SHOOTOUT SENDS BLUE CITY RESIDENTS RUNNING FOR COVER AS YOUTH GANGS SURGE AHEAD OF MAYORAL RACE: EXPERT

Bounties of up to $17,500 are offered for successful hits, while even less risky roles such as preparing makeshift "napalm" bombs can earn thousands.

Once enlisted, recruits rarely meet the masterminds behind the crimes, instead receiving instructions through handlers online.

Many appear eager to prove they are as ruthless, if not more so, than their male equivalents.

AUSTRALIAN MOTHER CALLS FOR SOCIAL MEDIA AGE RESTRICTIONS AFTER DAUGHTER'S SUICIDE

One case cited by the Telegraph involved a 17-year-old Swedish girl, Olivia, who was filmed delivering a bag of explosive materials for a petrol bomb attack.

Recruited over social media, she bought the ingredients for the firebomb and passed them to two male associates.

Hours later, after news of the attack broke, she texted her boyfriend that the job had gone "OK." For her role in the arson, she received a one-year prison sentence.

Stockholm prosecutor Ida Arnell described how a 15-year-old girl was asked whether she wanted to fire at a rival’s door or his head and chose the head.

AOC'S 'RED LIGHT' DISTRICT RULED BY VIOLENT MIGRANT GANG TAKEN DOWN BY FEDS

In 2023 alone, 280 girls aged 15-17 were charged with violent offenses, including murder and manslaughter.

Authorities believe the true figure linked to organized crime is likely much higher, with many cases left unprosecuted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the Telegraph's report, Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer also acknowledged the trend as a major challenge in Sweden, noting that girls are "much more widespread" in criminal networks than previously thought.