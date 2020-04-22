Global movement to pray for health care workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A global prayer movement for health care workers fighting against the coronavirus is launching out of Jerusalem Thursday.

"Care with a Prayer" is a campaign launched by the Israeli group Momentum, previously known as the Jewish Women's Renaissance Project.

MISSISSIPPI GROUP PRAYS FOR HOSPITAL STAFF, PATIENTS DURING LUNCH BREAK

People of all faiths are encouraged to participate at the website, carewithaprayer.org, where they can request the name of a health care worker to pray for and health care workers can submit their own names to have someone pray for them.

"This campaign is not only a way of showing our care for them, but is built to help inspire action and awaken our souls to the transformative power of prayer," Lori Palatnik, Momentum founding director, told Fox News in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS FUELS RISE IN ANTI-SEMITISM, ISRAELI RESEARCHERS WARN

“While the majority of the population is sheltering at home, our courageous doctors, nurses, first responders, social workers and other medical staff are on the front lines battling to save the lives of patients infected by the coronavirus,” Palatnik added. “Every day when they go to work, they are risking their lives to provide care for us."

Dr. Louis M. Profeta, an emergency physician and member of the Indianapolis Forensic Services Board, called the campaign an answer to prayer as the "pandemic has demanded the ultimate sacrifice from the global health care community and has required that we put ourselves directly in harm's way, every day.

NURSES GATHER TO PRAY ON ROOFTOPS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Over the last several weeks of treating COVID-19 patients, I have thought about the power of prayer and wondered who is praying for me and my colleagues around the world. This campaign was created to answer that call, and to inspire people around the world to experience -- and participate in -- prayer.”

After someone submits their request to pray, they will receive an email with the health care worker's name and profession, along with a suggested universal prayer.

I have thought about the power of prayer and wondered who is praying for me and my colleagues around the world. — Dr. Louis M Profeta

Here is the full text of the suggested prayer:

Dear God, Creator of heaven and earth -- we ask you from the depths of our hearts and souls to please protect those on the front lines of this war-- all of the courageous doctors, nurses, hospital workers and first responders. Their selfless efforts inspire us to call out to You. I ask you to please protect ________________, who has a special place in my prayers. And when this time passes, may we emerge as better people committed to making a better world. May it be soon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES ON FAITH

It was created by Momentum's Israel Public Council, a group of diverse women from across Israeli society with the aim of fostering unity in Israel and around the world.

The group was founded in 2009 and since then has welcomed over 20,000 Jewish individuals from 30 countries to its Momentum Year-Long Journey, which includes an 8-day experience in Israel, and empowers women to change the world through Jewish values to transform themselves, their families and communities.