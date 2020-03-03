Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Amid coronavirus fears, Angela Merkel’s handshake refused by interior minister

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
Angela Merkel rebuffed an attempted handshake with Germany interior ministerVideo

Angela Merkel rebuffed an attempted handshake with Germany interior minister

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attempted handshake get rebuffed at meeting after the country had an influx of people diagnosed with the coronavirus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s attempt to shake hands with the country’s interior minister was rebuffed Monday amid growing fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 89,000 individual cases of the virus have been cited worldwide since COVID-19 was first identified late last year.

More than 3,000 people – including at least six in the United States – have died from the illness.

Infectious disease expert answers viewer questions about coronavirus

Infectious disease expert answers viewer questions about coronavirus

Dr. Marc Lipsitch, infectious disease epidemiologist at Harvard University, predicts that the coronavirus will ultimately not be containable.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The latest figures show that Germany had at least 157 cases of coronavirus, increasing the alert level in the country from “low to moderate” to “moderate.”

On Monday, Merkel was attending a meeting with leaders of migrant associations at the chancellery in Berlin when she greeted Germany’s interior minister, Horst Seehofer, by offering her hand.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer refuses to shake the hand of German Chancellor Angela Merkel for hygienic reasons before a migration summit at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2MBF9K74K1

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer refuses to shake the hand of German Chancellor Angela Merkel for hygienic reasons before a migration summit at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2MBF9K74K1

In photos and video of the exchange, Seehofer smiles at Merkel but keeps his hands to himself.

They both appear to laugh it off as Merkel throws her hand up in the air and then takes a seat.

Is it safe to travel abroad during the coronavirus outbreak?

Is it safe to travel abroad during the coronavirus outbreak?

With spring break around the corner, many Americans are wondering if it's safe to go on vacation. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier weighs in.

TOKYO OLYMPICS CAN BE HELD AT ANY POINT IN 2020, OFFICIAL SAYS AS CORONAVIRUS FEARS HEIGHTEN

In Germany, the virus has reportedly spread to 10 of the country’s 16 states, with more than half of the confirmed cases in North Rhine-Westphalia. Germany’s most populous state emerged as a hotspot after an infected couple attended carnival celebrations there, infecting dozens of people.

Health experts have recommended avoiding handshakes as a way of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Disinfectants, hand sanitizers and other protective products have sold out in many German shops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang