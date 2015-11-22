Computer system crash derails election of Greek conservative party leader

Greece's main opposition New Democracy party says its election of a new leader has been postponed because of a computer system malfunction.

The conservative party says that the company hired to provide system support "did not fulfill its contractual obligations" making it "technically impossible" to hold the election Sunday.

Over the past 10 years, Greece's socialist party and the conservatives have been electing their leaders by popular vote rather than through a party congress. New Democracy had hoped to entice hundreds of thousands of voters to take part. Instead, those who began showing up at 7 a.m. local (0500 GMT) were unable to cast their votes.

Four candidates, three of them ex-ministers, are vying for the leadership.