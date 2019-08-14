Expand / Collapse search
China
Chinese tech giant apologizes for saying typhoon killed 99 million people

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
China’s largest video streaming giant, Tencent Video, apologized Wednesday for saying Typhoon Lekima killed everyone in Shandong, a province which has about 99 million people.

The blunder was contained in a push notification that Tencent Video sent to its subscribers on Monday, BBC reported.

“Typhoon Lekima has left the entire province (of Shandong) dead, seven people are missing,” said the push notification, citing the Shandong Emergency Response Office.

Rescuers search for victims of a landslide triggered by Typhoon Lekima in Yongjia county in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. 

Rescuers search for victims of a landslide triggered by Typhoon Lekima in Yongjia county in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.  (Chinatopix Via AP)

The actual death toll from the typhoon in Shandong is five and nationwide it's 56, according to official reports. Typhoon Lekima slammed eastern China on Saturday before it charged north over the weekend.

The typhoon has forced around two million people to leave their homes and halted more than 1,000 flights, according to China’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

Tencent Video issued an apology on the Chinese social media platform “Weibo” and promised to review its editorial practices.

According to a May financial report, Tencent Video had 89 million subscribers.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.