Chinese tech giant apologizes for saying typhoon killed 99 million people

China’s largest video streaming giant, Tencent Video, apologized Wednesday for saying Typhoon Lekima killed everyone in Shandong, a province which has about 99 million people.

The blunder was contained in a push notification that Tencent Video sent to its subscribers on Monday, BBC reported.

“Typhoon Lekima has left the entire province (of Shandong) dead, seven people are missing,” said the push notification, citing the Shandong Emergency Response Office.

The actual death toll from the typhoon in Shandong is five and nationwide it's 56, according to official reports. Typhoon Lekima slammed eastern China on Saturday before it charged north over the weekend.

BRACING FOR TROPICAL STORM BARRY: HOW DO HURRICANES TAKE SHAPE?

The typhoon has forced around two million people to leave their homes and halted more than 1,000 flights, according to China’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tencent Video issued an apology on the Chinese social media platform “Weibo” and promised to review its editorial practices.

According to a May financial report, Tencent Video had 89 million subscribers.