Chinese journalist who defected is missing from Thailand

The wife of a Chinese journalist who fled the country last year says she has lost contact with him while he was in Thailand, raising concerns that he might have been abducted by Beijing.

He Fangmei said Friday that she last spoke to her husband, Li Xin, on Jan. 11 when he was riding a train in Thailand. She said she fears the journalist was taken back to China by Chinese security forces.

Li, formerly a website editor for a Chinese media group, fled last October to India, where he told the media he could no longer bear working as a secretive informant for the Chinese government.

Li's wife said he was planning to seek asylum in Thailand.