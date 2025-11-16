Expand / Collapse search
Japan

Chinese coast guard conducts patrol through disputed Senkaku Islands waters following Taiwan spat

Tensions have risen between Tokyo and Beijing thanks to a recent spat over Taiwan

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Chinese coast guard ships sailed through the Senkaku Islands in what it called a "rights enforcement patrol" on Sunday, continuing to ramp up tensions with Japan.

The move is the latest sign of Beijing's displeasure with Japan, which administers the islands, after newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gave a full-throated defense of Taiwan's independence earlier this month. She vowed that any attack by Beijing on Taiwan would warrant a military response from Japan.

"China Coast Guard vessel 1307 formation conducted patrols within the territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands. This was a lawful patrol operation conducted by the China Coast Guard to uphold its rights and interests," China's coast guard said in a statement.

In the days since Takaichi's Nov. 7 statement on Taiwan, Chinese officials have summoned Japan's ambassador and warned Chinese citizens against traveling to Japan. China's defense ministry also vowed that any Japanese intervention would be ineffective in protecting Taiwan.

Chinese coast guard vessel

An aerial view of a China coast guard ship like the ones that sailed through Japan's Senkaku Islands. (Adrian Portugal/Reuters)

The most vicious response came from China's consul general in Osaka, who appeared to threaten to decapitate Takaichi in a now-deleted post on social media.

The official, Xue Jian, wrote, "That filthy neck that barged in on its own – I've got no choice but to cut it off without a moment's hesitation. Are you prepared for that?"

Japan’s government condemned the statement, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara calling it "extremely inappropriate" and confirming that Tokyo had lodged a formal protest with Beijing. Kihara said Xue had made "multiple" inflammatory remarks in the past and urged China to take disciplinary action.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi angered Beijing with a vow to protect Taiwan from attack. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

China instead appeared to defend the diplomat. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters Monday that Xue’s words came in response to Takaichi’s "wrongful and dangerous" comments, which he said misrepresented China’s position on Taiwan. Lin accused Japan of "refusing to face up to its historical responsibilities" and warned Tokyo not to interfere in "internal Chinese affairs."

taiwan's fighter jet lands at an airbase

A Taiwanese fighter jet lands at an airbase in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Taiwan's defense ministry says it has also detected ramped-up aggression from China in recent days. The self-governed island said it monitored 30 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval ships operating nearby, according to NBC News.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

