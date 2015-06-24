Expand / Collapse search
December 7, 2015

China displays panda twins amid efforts to boost population through artificial insemination

Associated Press
    This Tuesday, June 23, 2015 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, shows one of the twin panda cubs born in Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The first panda twin cubs of the year met the public for the first time on Tuesday, a day after they were born in China's southwest. (Xue Yubin/Xinhua via AP) NO SALES (The Associated Press)

BEIJING – China has put on display the latest twin pandas born through artificial insemination as part of efforts to boost the numbers of its unofficial national mascot.

Still mostly hairless and with their eyes yet to open, the sisters were met by adoring fans at a breeding center in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Tuesday.

Their mother, seven-year old Kelin, gave birth to the twins early Monday.

Wu Kongju, chief administrator at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, said the twins were in good condition based on their milk consumption and normal body temperature.

The cubs were born more than four months after the mother was artificially inseminated in January. Figures released this year show 1,864 pandas live in the wild.