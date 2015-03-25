Chavez long-term embalming unlikely, Venezuela's acting president says

Venezuela's acting president says it is highly unlikely that Hugo Chavez will be embalmed for permanent viewing because the body was not properly prepared on time.

Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday during a speech at a government-run book fair that Russian experts consulted on the decision to embalm Chavez told officials it is probably not possible. He did not offer a further explanation.

Authorities say Chavez died on March 5.

The government announced two days later that he would be embalmed and placed on permanent display, like Vladimir Lenin, Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong.

In several videos recorded before his death, Chavez is seen saying he wishes to be buried in Sabaneta, his hometown.