©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Last Update December 3, 2015

Chavez long-term embalming unlikely, Venezuela's acting president says

By | Associated Press
March 13, 2013: Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro speaks at the opening of the Ninth International Book Fair of Venezuela (Filven) which pays tribute to late President Hugo Chavez at the Teresa Carreno theater in Caracas, Venezuela.

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuela's acting president says it is highly unlikely that Hugo Chavez will be embalmed for permanent viewing because the body was not properly prepared on time.

Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday during a speech at a government-run book fair that Russian experts consulted on the decision to embalm Chavez told officials it is probably not possible. He did not offer a further explanation.

Authorities say Chavez died on March 5.

The government announced two days later that he would be embalmed and placed on permanent display, like Vladimir Lenin, Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong.

In several videos recorded before his death, Chavez is seen saying he wishes to be buried in Sabaneta, his hometown.