Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada
Published

Canadian police roasted online for bragging about taking rusty, non-functional gun off the streets

Toronto police said it had seized a rusty, inoperable gun off the streets, provoking ridicule online

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto police have set up a Twitter page showing all the guns they have taken off the streets. But the latest firearm on the account elicited ridicule. 

On Monday, the Toronto Police Department tweeted a photo of a rusty gun – one that clearly hasn’t been functional for many years. 

A rusty gun seized by Toronto Police Department.

A rusty gun seized by Toronto Police Department. (Toronto Police Department)

Twitter users piled on the witticisms, sarcastically thanking the department for keeping the mean streets of Toronto safe. 

POLICE ARREST 5 FOR ATTEMPTING TO SMUGGLE PEOPLE ACROSS US BORDER ON JET SKIS

One Twitter user remarked that the serial number on the rusty gun was one. 

Another quipped this gun was actually responsible for killing off the dinosaurs, which would’ve been around 65 million years ago.  

Another Twitter user noted that the gun was so rusty it would likely take the holder out with tetanus "before harming anyone else with an actual bullet." 

According to the account, all the guns posted were seized by Toronto police officers. Many of the firearms were used in shootings or other crimes, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[A]ll were seized from people not lawfully allowed to possess them," police said. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  