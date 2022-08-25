Canadian police roasted online for bragging about taking rusty, non-functional gun off the streets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto police have set up a Twitter page showing all the guns they have taken off the streets. But the latest firearm on the account elicited ridicule.

On Monday, the Toronto Police Department tweeted a photo of a rusty gun – one that clearly hasn’t been functional for many years.

Twitter users piled on the witticisms, sarcastically thanking the department for keeping the mean streets of Toronto safe.

One Twitter user remarked that the serial number on the rusty gun was one.

Another quipped this gun was actually responsible for killing off the dinosaurs, which would’ve been around 65 million years ago.

Another Twitter user noted that the gun was so rusty it would likely take the holder out with tetanus "before harming anyone else with an actual bullet."

According to the account, all the guns posted were seized by Toronto police officers. Many of the firearms were used in shootings or other crimes, police said.

"[A]ll were seized from people not lawfully allowed to possess them," police said.