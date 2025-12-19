Canadian police expose alleged ISIS conspirator in plot against Jews, women's attempted kidnappings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian authorities charged a man who allegedly conspired with the Islamic State to provide information to ISIS and commit murder, and officials linked him to several alleged hate crimes targeting members of the Jewish community.

Waleed Khan, 26, of Toronto, is accused of conspiring to commit murder for a terrorist group, providing funds and property to the terrorist group ISIS and aiding terrorist activity, Toronto police said Friday.

Authorities allege Khan’s crimes took place between June 17 and Aug. 17, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In addition to the terrorism charges, Khan and two other men are accused of conducting several attacks against women and members of the Jewish community, according to authorities.

CANADIAN SPY CHIEF WARNS OF ALARMING RISE IN TEEN TERROR SUSPECTS, 'POTENTIALLY LETHAL' THREATS BY IRAN

Osman Azizov, 18, and Fahad Sadaat, 19, were arrested in two alleged attempted kidnappings in the Greater Toronto Area in May and June, according to Toronto police.

In May, authorities say a woman was approached by the three men — one armed with a handgun and another with a knife — who then attempted to force her into a vehicle. However, the three individuals allegedly fled when approached by another motorist.

ONLINE ‘GORE’ FORUMS ARE ‘GATEWAY TO EXTREMISM’ IN MASS SHOOTINGS, NORMALIZING HORROR FOR KIDS: EXPERTS

Less than one month later, the three men allegedly approached a pair of women while carrying a handgun, rifle and knife. Authorities said they began chasing the victims until a nearby witness intervened.

After taking the three suspects into custody, authorities said investigators discovered a trove of guns and evidence suggesting the commission of additional hate crimes targeting members of the Jewish community.

THE NEW MAFIA: TRUMP, CIVIL RICO AND THE GLOBAL INTIFADA

Police say 79 charges have been brought against the three men, with each facing 14 charges, including attempted kidnapping with a firearm, sexual assault with a weapon and hate crimes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"What began as armed, coordinated attempts to kidnap women led to significant arrests and charges, stopping a dangerous escalation of hate-motivated crimes and terrorism across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond," Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement.

"Thank you to our investigators and partners at the Toronto Police Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for their collaboration and tireless efforts to keep our communities safe."

Fox News Digital's Adriana James-Rodil contributed to this report.