Canadian police arrest suspect in active shooting probe with several victims

Several people were victims of a shooting in Novia Scotia that Canadian police said Sunday was carried out by man possibly disguised as a mountie.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the shooting was reported Saturday night in the tiny town of Portapique. Police weren't saying if the victims were injured or dead. They scheduled a news conference for 6 p.m. local time to release more information.

Police identified 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman as the suspect about nine hours after an initial tweet around midnight asking people to avoid the Portapique area and stay indoors as officers responded to a firearms complaint.

About three hours later police tweeted that he had been taken into custody at a gas station in Enfield, Novia Scotia. Witnesses saw a body lying at the gas station, according to the Associated Press. Police did not immediately comment on the identity.

'TARGETED' SHOOTINGS THAT LEFT 4 DEAD IN CANADA MAY HAVE STEMMED FROM REPORTED NEIGHBOR DISPUTE

"My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Police also tweeted overnight that they were responding to an “active shooter situation.”

After police identified Wortman as a suspect, they tweeted that he may be driving what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle and wearing an RCMP uniform. Police said he was not a mountie.

A Gabriel Wortman is listed as a denturist in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, according to the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website, the AP reported. A suspect photo issued by the RCMP reportedly matches video footage of a man being interviewed about dentures by CTV Atlantic in 2014.

OTTAWA SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 3 HURT AS 'COORDINATED RESPONSE' UNDERWAY, POLICE SAY

Tom Taggart, a lawmaker in the municipality of Colchester, said the quiet community has been shaken.

"This is just an absolutely wonderful, peaceful quiet community and the idea that this could happen in our community is unbelievable," Taggart said by phone from his home in Bass River, near the lockdown area.

"People live here because of the peace and quiet and it's just an absolute tragedy," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Taggart said he didn't know Wortman well, but spoke to him a few times when he telephoned about municipal issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.