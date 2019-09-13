Senior Canadian police intelligence officer arrested on suspicion of espionage

A senior official of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police intelligence unit has been arrested and charged with multiple charges, including espionage with foreign powers.

The RCMP member, identified as Cameron Ortis, was arrested Thursday in Ottawa, Canada, following an extensive national security investigation, Global News reported.

The charges filed under the Security of Information Act relate to unauthorized leaking of sensitive information and breach of trust, as well as unauthorized use of a computer.

CANADIAN CORONER CAUGHT STASHING BODIES IN REFRIGERATED TRUCK

“The charges stem from activities alleged to have occurred during his tenure as an RCMP employee,” the police said in a statement, confirming the arrest. “As this investigation is ongoing, we will not be making any other comment on this time.”

Sources told Global News that Ortis is believed to have stolen “large quantities of information, which could compromise an untold number of investigations.”

LAWMAKERS URGE RELEASE OF EX-MARINE DETAINED IN RUSSIA ON ESPIONAGE CHARGES

Two of the charges also relate to preparatory acts toward “communications to a foreign entity.”

Ortis’ work was central to national security and his arrest involved multiple security agencies, CBC News reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Specific details relating Ortis’ arrest were not immediately available.

He faces up 33 years in prison if convicted.