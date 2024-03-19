Expand / Collapse search
Cambodia's prime minister bans musical horns on vehicles to curb dangerous street dancing

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Mane instructed police nationwide to remove tune-playing horns from vehicles

Associated Press
Published
Mother in Cambodia saves child just seconds before home ceiling collapse Video

Mother in Cambodia saves child just seconds before home ceiling collapse

A mother in Cambodia has been caught on video saving her child just moments before her home's ceiling collapsed. (Credit: Viral Press)

  • Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Mane has issued a ban on musical horns after videos on social media depicted people dancing on roadsides.
  • Mane instructed the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and police nationwide to remove tune-playing horns from vehicles.
  • The ban has already been put into effect by provincial authorities, and Hun Manet voiced its nationwide enforcement.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Mane has ordered a ban on musical horns, after videos posted on social media showed people dancing on roads and roadsides as passing trucks blasted rhythmic little tunes.

Hun Manet, who last year took over the wheel of government from his father, Hun Sen -- who led Cambodia for 38 years -- called on the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and police across the country to immediately take action against any vehicle whose normal horn has been replaced by a tune-playing one by ripping it out and restoring the standard honking type. 

He said the measure has already been implemented by provincial authorities, but he wanted to announce it publicly to make sure it was enforced nationwide.

He commented on his Facebook page on Monday that recent social media posts had shown "inappropriate activity committed by some people, especially youth and children, dancing on the roadside to the musical sounds from trucks’ horns."

Hun Manet

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet greets garment workers on Aug. 29, 2023, at Prey Speu village outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Mane has ordered a ban on musical horns, after videos posted on social media showed people dancing on roads and roadsides as passing trucks blasted rhythmic little tunes. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)

Hun Manet said such dancing affects public order and poses a traffic hazard that is a threat to life and limb, not least of all to the dancers themselves. 

One video shows three young people dancing in the middle of a road while a large trailer truck coming their way lays down a beat.

For Cambodians, there will be no more dancing in the street.