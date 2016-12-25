California Family Killed In Mother's Day Car Accident Were On Way To Disneyland

On the morning of Mother’s Day, Angelica García-García and Gerardo Jimenez along with their three children were waiting at an intersection in southern California on their way to Disneyland to celebrate their youngest child’s birthday when tragedy struck.

A van hit and landed on top of their white Honda sedan, killing all five family members and sending a community into a state of mourning.

Along with García-García and Jimenez, their three children – Ivan Jimenez-García, 2; Freddy García-García, 9; and Cindy Jimenez, 4 – were also found dead in the car.

“I’m in denial,” said Angelica’s cousin Patrisia García, according to local media. “I can’t believe it. I don’t want to believe it.”

Friends and family gathered at a vigil on Monday night – the same day the family’s youngest child, Cindy, would have turned 5.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The man driving the van had only minor injuries, Miller said. He was treated at the scene and released. He had been driving alone when he drifted into the wrong lane and struck the car just before 7 a.m. in Hesperia, a Mojave Desert town east of Los Angeles.

