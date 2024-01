Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An American scientist found herself in hot water after suggesting Brits change how they make their tea, providing advice with a literal pinch of salt.

"We want to ensure the good people of the U.K. that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain’s national drink is not official United States policy, and never will be," the U.S. Embassy in London wrote in a press release.

"Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations," the embassy stressed. "We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our Special Relationship."

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ELITES BLASTED FOR TALKING ABOUT CLIMATE DANGERS POSED BY COFFEE: ‘HANDS OFF’

The controversy kicked up when Bryn Mawr College chemistry professor Michelle Francl published her book, "Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea." One of the passages claimed that the key to a perfect cup of tea is a pinch of salt.

"I kind of understood that there would hopefully be a lot of interest," Frankl told The Associated Press. "I didn’t know we’d wade into a diplomatic conversation with the U.S. Embassy."

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CONSUMING VINEGAR, PLUS TIPS FROM A DIETITIAN

Francl spent three years researching and experimenting with different combinations and methods for brewing and mixing the best cup of tea. The book examines over 100 chemical compounds found in tea and "puts the chemistry to use with advice on how to brew a better cup."

Francl claimed a small amount of salt, not even enough to taste, makes tea less bitter since sodium ions "block the bitter receptors in our mouths." She also suggested pre-warming the teapot, giving the bag a shake and serving the tea in a short, stout mug.

CELEBRATE ‘DRY JANUARY’ WITH 4 CLASSIC AND DELICIOUS NON-ALCOHOLIC COCKTAILS

Hugh Grant, in an interview during the press tour for 2022’s "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," explained how to make a "perfect" cup of tea after accusing former co-star Sandra Bullock of serving him tea that was "undrinkable."

Grant insisted that the water must be boiling "the moment" it hits the tea bag, the bag must stay in for "at least one minute" – during which time it can be stirred "thrice, no more and no less" – and that proper tea uses only "normal, fresh cow’s milk" and not… like oat milk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grant even stated that he preferred his tea the color of "medium taupe." He said he saw "no point" asking an American about making tea.

Tea’s place in American lore – especially regarding relations with the United Kingdom – remains a prominent and contentious point: A proposed community note for the embassy post quipped, "According to the American tradition, the only way to properly make tea is by dumping it into the nearest harbor."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.