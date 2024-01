Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A video featuring elites at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting discussing how coffee production contributes to climate change infuriated social media users after going viral.

X users besieged the comment section of a video featuring Swiss Banker Hubert Keller telling a WEF panel last week how much CO2 coffee production puts into the atmosphere, warning that "they’re coming for your coffee."

In the clip – which was shared to X on Monday and has since racked up over three million views and many comments – Keller noted just how many "tonnes" (metric unit equivalent to 2,204 lbs) of CO2 coffee makers put into the atmosphere globally when producing their product.

He said, "Basically, the coffee that we all drink emits between 15 and 20 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of coffee. So we should all know that this is – every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere."

Keller added, "Most of the coffee plantation – most of the coffee’s produced through monoculture, and monoculture is also affected by climate change. The quality of these nature assets is deteriorating quite rapidly."

Elsewhere, the WEF contributor told his fellow panelists about how there is an opportunity to re-organize the coffee industry, which he noted is a "$250 billion market globally" to make it more eco-friendly and to address the fact that "most of coffee growers live below the poverty line."

Tech journalist Tim Hinchliffe, who originally posted the clip to the platform, interpreted Keller’s points to mean that coffee growers are going to be stripped of their livelihoods by massive corporations.

He posted, "They're going after coffee farmers. When he says production is ‘fragmented,’ he's saying it has yet to be captured by corporations & centralized. The coffee farmers in the globalist-termed 'global south' are to be stripped of their livelihoods in the name of climate justice."

Hinchliffe added, "He's putting a guilt-trip on coffee drinkers for supporting poor coffee farmers because they don't know any better in their ‘monoculture’ endeavors. It's all a power grab to seize land and the means of production to carbon tax you and I to oblivion."

Other X users ripped Keller for even addressing coffee’s impact on the climate, expressing that it’s a clear attempt by climate activists to regulate something people love.

X account "Wide Awake Media" reposted Hinchliffe’s video, writing, "Now they're coming for your coffee."

Author and scientist Gad Saad shared a sarcastic response to Keller’s statements, writing, "Pets cause damage to the climate; cars do as well; having children is irresponsible because of overpopulation; eating meat is ecoterrorism; gas stoves are evil; and now coffee. I could list many other examples but for now, here is a way that you could help the environment."

He added, "If you don't have any children, commit to becoming celibate; restrict your diet to tofu; use walking as a green way of transportation; reimagine water as coffee and drink it in the morning; and for God's sake euthanize those ecoterrorist pets!"

Conservative columnist Tim Young wrote, "Now, the WEF clowns are claiming that coffee is bad for the environment. You'll have nothing and you'll like it."

Australian politician Malcolm Roberts rebuked Keller and the Davos elites, saying, "Hands off our coffee. The elitists at Davos love to chat about restricting travel while comparing the private jets they flew in on. They push EVs, yet the Davos limos are fuel powered. The forum sessions openly plot to reduce animal farming and fishing, yet they dine on the finest steak and seafood. Where do we draw the line?"

He added, "It's all part of the plan to make you feel guilty for existing and change purchases to products owned by the WEF-connected billionaires. Reject the CO2 Climate scam. One Nation is hugely pro-human and anti-WEF."

Conservative influencer ALX asked, "How much CO2 is this idiot emitting into the atmosphere?"

And earth science researcher and self-described climate "realist" Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki wrote, "You need to stop drinking coffee... So, Swiss banker Hubert Keller can fly another 4 miles in his private jet."