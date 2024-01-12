Celebrate 'Dry January' with 4 classic and delicious non-alcoholic cocktails

Are you taking part in "Dry January" this year?

If so, just because you're abstaining from alcoholic beverages doesn't mean you can't enjoy a fun, fresh drink.

Claire Warner, a board member with the Tales of the Cocktail, an annual trade conference and gathering of cocktail professionals in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been in the drinks industry for over 20 years. She has a variety of titles to her name: ambassador, consultant, writer, spirits judge, brand and spirit innovator.

She's also creator and co-founder of the brand Aecorn, which sells non-alcoholic apéritifs. It's the sister company of Seedlip — which makes plant-based liquor substitutes for use in non-alcoholic mixed drinks.

She shared the first two tasty mocktail recipes, below, that anyone can shake up at home — with two more shown after that as well.

Seedlip Margarita

Ingredients

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave

1 tablespoon agave syrup

½ oz fresh lime

Garnish: Salt rim and dehydrated lime disc

Directions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

Add 2 oz of Seedlip with 1 tablespoon of agave syrup and ½ oz of fresh lime.

Shake well and strain into a glass.

Garnish with a salt rim and an expressed orange peel or dehydrated lime disc.

Seedlip Paloma

Ingredients

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave

1 oz fresh grapefruit juice

½ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

3 oz club soda

Garnish: Grapefruit peel

Glassware: Highball glass

Directions

Add all ingredients except the club soda to a cocktail shaker.

Shake and strain into a highball glass.

Top with soda and add fresh cubes of ice.

Garnish with the grapefruit peel.

As non-alcoholic drinks continue to grow in popularity, the desire to create something exciting and innovative is also increasing.

Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero, both based in New York City, are co-founders of Speed Rack, a global cocktail competition highlighting women in the industry. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward breast cancer education, prevention and research.

Mix and Lynnette Marrero shared the two mocktail recipes below.

Featherweight Smash

Ingredients

½ lemon, quartered

½ ounce (15 ml) simple syrup

5 to 7 fresh mint leaves

2 oz (60 ml) The Pathfinder Hemp and Root non-alcoholic spirit

Lemon wheel and mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

Add the lemon and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker and muddle.

Add the mint leaves and The Pathfinder and fill shaker with ice.

Shake until cold and strain into a double rocks glass over crushed ice.

Garnish with the lemon wheel and mint sprig, and serve.

Midnight Sippin’

Ingredients

1½ oz (45 ml) Seedlip Grove 42 distilled non-alcoholic spirit

1½ oz (45 ml) white verjus

½ ounce (15 ml) Five-Spiced Honey Syrup (recipe follows)

3 oz (90 ml) soda water, to top

Lemon twist and a rosemary sprig, for garnish

Directions

Add all the ingredients to a chilled champagne flute and stir gently with a spoon to combine.

Express the lemon twist over the drink and discard.

Garnish with the rosemary sprig and serve.

Five Spiced Honey Syrup

Ingredients

2 to 3 star anise pods (6 g)

1 tablespoon (6 g) whole cloves

1 teaspoon (2 g) fennel seeds

2 cinnamon sticks, crushed

1½ teaspoons (3 g)

Szechuan peppercorns

1 cup (240 ml) Simple Syrup

½ cup (120 ml) honey, preferably elderflower

Directions

Toast the spices in a saucepan over low heat until fragrant.

Add the simple syrup and honey and simmer over low heat for 5 minutes while stirring.

Remove from the heat and pour into an airtight container.

Let the syrup infuse at room temperature for 24 hours. Then, fine-strain the liquid.

Store in the refrigerator for up to one month.