Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Celebrate 'Dry January' with 4 classic and delicious non-alcoholic cocktails

Check out these fun, refreshing mocktail recipes for 'Dry January'

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Are you taking part in "Dry January" this year?

If so, just because you're abstaining from alcoholic beverages doesn't mean you can't enjoy a fun, fresh drink.

Claire Warner, a board member with the Tales of the Cocktail, an annual trade conference and gathering of cocktail professionals in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been in the drinks industry for over 20 years. She has a variety of titles to her name: ambassador, consultant, writer, spirits judge, brand and spirit innovator.

DOES 'DRY JANUARY' ACTUALLY IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH? HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW

She's also creator and co-founder of the brand Aecorn, which sells non-alcoholic apéritifs. It's the sister company of Seedlip — which makes plant-based liquor substitutes for use in non-alcoholic mixed drinks.

She shared the first two tasty mocktail recipes, below, that anyone can shake up at home — with two more shown after that as well. 

Seedlip Notas de Agave Bottle

Enjoy some of your favorite cocktails like a margarita or a paloma but without the alcohol with these fun recipes. (Seedlip)

Seedlip Margarita

Ingredients

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave

1 tablespoon agave syrup

½ oz fresh lime

TO REDUCE CANCER RISK, SKIP THE ALCOHOL, REPORT SUGGESTS: 'NO SAFE AMOUNT'

Garnish: Salt rim and dehydrated lime disc

Directions 

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

Add 2 oz of Seedlip with 1 tablespoon of agave syrup and ½ oz of fresh lime.

Shake well and strain into a glass.

Garnish with a salt rim and an expressed orange peel or dehydrated lime disc.

Seedlip Margarita

The process of making a non-alcoholic drink isn't any different from making a drink with a spirit.  (Seedlip)

Seedlip Paloma

Ingredients

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave

1 oz fresh grapefruit juice

½ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

3 oz club soda

Garnish: Grapefruit peel

Glassware: Highball glass

SOBERING NEW STUDY SAYS THAT THOSE UNDER AGE 40 SHOULDN'T DRINK ALCOHOL AT ALL

Directions 

Add all ingredients except the club soda to a cocktail shaker.

Shake and strain into a highball glass.

Top with soda and add fresh cubes of ice.

Garnish with the grapefruit peel.

Seedlip Panoma

Seedlip has become a popular non-alcoholic spirit brand for the "sober-curious" and "zero-proof" audience. (Seedlip)

As non-alcoholic drinks continue to grow in popularity, the desire to create something exciting and innovative is also increasing.

Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero, both based in New York City, are co-founders of Speed Rack, a global cocktail competition highlighting women in the industry. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward breast cancer education, prevention and research.

Mix and Lynnette Marrero shared the two mocktail recipes below.

'DRY JANUARY' CAN WORK, YES, BUT BEWARE A 'BOOZY DECEMBER': EXPERTS

Featherweight Smash

Ingredients

½ lemon, quartered

½ ounce (15 ml) simple syrup

5 to 7 fresh mint leaves

2 oz (60 ml) The Pathfinder Hemp and Root non-alcoholic spirit

Lemon wheel and mint sprig, for garnish

featherweight smash

Grab a cocktail shaker and muddle to combine the mint leaves, lemon and simple syrup. (Speed Rack)

Directions

Add the lemon and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker and muddle.

Add the mint leaves and The Pathfinder and fill shaker with ice.

Shake until cold and strain into a double rocks glass over crushed ice.

Garnish with the lemon wheel and mint sprig, and serve.

Midnight Sippin’

midnight sippin mocktail

Add a little spice to this refreshing mocktail with the addition of a fun five-spiced honey syrup recipe. (Speed Rack)

Ingredients

1½ oz (45 ml) Seedlip Grove 42 distilled non-alcoholic spirit

1½ oz (45 ml) white verjus

½ ounce (15 ml) Five-Spiced Honey Syrup (recipe follows)

3 oz (90 ml) soda water, to top

Lemon twist and a rosemary sprig, for garnish

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Directions

Add all the ingredients to a chilled champagne flute and stir gently with a spoon to combine.

Express the lemon twist over the drink and discard.

Garnish with the rosemary sprig and serve.

five spice honey ingredients

The five-spiced honey is made up of star anise pods, cloves, fennel seeds, cinnamon sticks and peppercorns. (iStock)

Five Spiced Honey Syrup

Ingredients

2 to 3 star anise pods (6 g)

1 tablespoon (6 g) whole cloves

1 teaspoon (2 g) fennel seeds

2 cinnamon sticks, crushed

1½ teaspoons (3 g)

Szechuan peppercorns

1 cup (240 ml) Simple Syrup

½ cup (120 ml) honey, preferably elderflower

dry january split

Celebrate "Dry January" with these fun and refreshing mocktail recipes that anyone can make at home. (iStock)

Directions

Toast the spices in a saucepan over low heat until fragrant.

Add the simple syrup and honey and simmer over low heat for 5 minutes while stirring.

Remove from the heat and pour into an airtight container.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Let the syrup infuse at room temperature for 24 hours. Then, fine-strain the liquid.

Store in the refrigerator for up to one month.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle. 

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 