Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service chief says AI won’t replace need for human spies

The head of Britain's MI6 intelligence agency said artificial intelligence will not replace the need for human spies during a rare public speech in Prague Wednesday.

Richard Moore, chief of the U.K.'s Secret Intelligence Service, spoke on the evolving threats to the West from Russia and Iran at the British Embassy in Prague on Wednesday. He also addressed the importance and necessity of the "human factor" despite rapidly evolving machine learning, according to the Associated Press.

"AI is going to make information infinitely more accessible and some have asked whether it will put intelligence services like mine out of business," the spy chief said. "In fact, the opposite is likely to be true."

Moore added: "As AI trawls the ocean of open source, there will be even greater value in landing, with a well-cast fly, the secrets that lie beyond the reach of its nets."

The M16 boss advocated for AI's ability to work with rather than replace human spies.

He said the "unique characteristics" of human agents placed in the right locations are significant – pointing to a spy's ability to "influence decisions inside a government or terrorist group."

The speech on Wednesday marked a rare occasion for the spy chief as few details surrounding the agency and its operations are made public. Moore is the only M16 member publicly identified, and that's because of his role as chief.

Since becoming chief nearly three years ago, Moore has only made one other speech – and it also touched on AI.

In November 2021, he accused the West of being slow to reckon with AI's disruptive impact and of lagging behind rivals "pouring money and ambition" into AI and other cutting-edge technologies, the AP reported.

Moore described China as the agency's "single greatest priority" during that speech and also said that the UK and its allies "must stand up to and deter Russian activity which contravenes the international rules-based system."

Russia invaded Ukraine three months later.

On Wednesday, Moore addressed Russia's 17-month-long invasion of Ukraine and said President Vladimir Putin is failing to achieve his military goals, prompting him to invite Russians unhappy with the regime to "join hands with us."

"I invite them to do what others have already done this past 18 months and join hands with us — our door is always open," Moore said.

Moore also accused Iran of fostering further conflict in Ukraine by supplying drones and other weapons to Russia.

