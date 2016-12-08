Britain's finance chief sees more trade with South Africa

next Image 1 of 3

The finance chief of Britain says he sees big opportunities to build on trade ties with South Africa, which is Britain's biggest export market in Africa.

Philip Hammond, whose title is chancellor of the exchequer, spoke Thursday in Cape Town during an overseas tour to reassure global partners ahead of Britain's planned departure from the European Union. Hammond is also due to visit Japan and South Korea.

Bilateral trade between Britain and South Africa reached nearly 8 billion pounds in 2015.