Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brazil

Brazil's President Lula stresses geopolitical significance in BRICS expansion decision

Expansion aims to enhance the influence of the bloc comprising prominent emerging economies

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that the BRICS countries will welcome more members who will be chosen according to their geopolitical importance and not the ideology of their governments.

FORMER BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL FOR ROUTINE HEALTH EXAMINATION

At their summit in Johannesburg, the five BRICS countries decided to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, a move aimed at increasing the clout of the bloc of leading emerging economies.

South America Fox News graphic

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the BRICS will pick new members based on their geopolitical weight not ideology. 

"What matters is not the person who governs but the importance of the country," Lula told reporters before leaving South Africa. "We can't deny the geopolitical importance of Iran and other countries that will join BRICS," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP