Brazil's environment minister trolls climate activists with image of massive meat platter

Brazil's environment minister trolled the recent climate talks in a tweet that may have some activists seeing red.

Ricardo Salles – a participant in the longest U.N. climate talks on record, which came to a disappointing end Sunday – posted an image of a meat platter in an apparent dig at environmentalists.

“To offset our emissions at COP, a veggie lunch!” Salles posted in reference to the talks, which his boss, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, also has criticized.

“Rich countries do not want to open their carbon credit markets,” Salles said in an earlier tweet. “They demand measurements and point their fingers at the rest of the world, unceremoniously, but when they put their hands in their pockets, they don't want to.”

The COP25 conference in Madrid ended with delegates from nearly 200 nations in disagreement over how to tackle climate change and the postponement of a debate surrounding rules for international carbon markets until next year.

In the end, negotiators endorsed a general call for greater efforts to tackle climate change and several measures to help poor countries respond and adapt to its impacts.

The final declaration cited an "urgent need" to cut planet-heating greenhouse gases in line with the goals of the 2015 Paris climate change accord, but it fell far short of demanding explicitly that countries submit bolder emissions proposals next year.

