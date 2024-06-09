Expand / Collapse search
Body of missing TV doctor Michael Mosley believed found on Greek island

Michael Mosley, 67, best known for popularizing the 5:2 diet

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Search continues for missing British TV presenter Dr. Michael Mosley Video

Search continues for missing British TV presenter Dr. Michael Mosley

Police, the fire brigade, coast guard and volunteers on the Greek island of Symi were searching for British TV presenter Dr. Michael Mosley after his disappearance Wednesday after he went on a hike. (Credit: Reuters) 

British TV doctor Michael Mosley is believed to have been found dead on the Greek island of Symi following a multi-day search along the coast for the missing man.

Mosley, 67, appeared to have fallen down a steep slope near the rocky coast above Agia Marina beach, Lefteris Papakalodoukas, the island's mayor, told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Papakalodoukas said he was aboard a boat with state ERT TV journalists around 10 a.m. when they spotted the body against a fence.

"We zoomed with the cameras and saw it was him," the mayor said, referring to Mosley.

EERIE SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS SHOW MISSING TV DOCTOR MICHAEL MOSLEY ON DAY OF DISAPPEARANCE

Dr. Michael Mosley

Dr. Michael Mosley, 67, disappeared during a walk alone in scorching temperatures on the Greek island of Symi on Wednesday. (Brook Mitchell/Getty Images, File)

Antonis Mystiloglou, a cameraman with TV ERT, who was also on the boat, told The Associated Press the body had a leather bag in one hand.

Symi, Greece

A view of the area where the body of British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on the island of Symi, Greece, on Sunday. (Reuters/Panormitis Chatzigiannakis)

Formal identification of the body was pending.

Mosley was last seen on Wednesday. He disappeared during an afternoon hike alone along St. Nicholas Beach near the village of Pedi on the small mountainous island, and never returned, police officials said.

Michael Mosley

Images taken from a surveillance camera and released to Reuters on Friday show someone who is believed to be Michael Mosley on a street on the Greek island of Symi, Greece. (Reuters)

His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, alerted authorities after he failed to return.

Police, the fire brigade, coast guard and volunteers had searched for Mosley on and off the coast of the island in the eastern Aegean, using a helicopter, drones and a rescue dog as temperatures hit 104 degrees Farenheit. 

Symi, Greece

A drone view shows the area where the body of British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday. (Reuters/Panormitis Chatzigiannakis)

TV DOCTOR, DAILY MAIL COLUMNIST MICHAEL MOSLEY, 67, REPORTED MISSING WHILE VACATIONING IN GREECE

Mosley is famed as a regular guest on British broadcaster ITV's "This Morning," and is known for popularizing the 5:2 diet, an intermittent fasting routine. 

He has also authored several best-selling books, including "The Fast 800," "The Clever Guts Diet," "The Fast Diet," "Fast Exercise," and "The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet." 

Mosley and Bailey have four children. 

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.