Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine

Biden administration greenlights Ukraine's use of American weapons to strike inside Russia

The official described the reversal as a 'limited' policy shift related to Kharkiv rather than a broad shift in policy

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Jennifer Griffin Fox News
Published
close
NATO members debate whether to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons on Russian soil Video

NATO members debate whether to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons on Russian soil

Fox News’ Alex Hogan reports on the debate among NATO members whether to allow Ukraine to use Western munitions and supplies for strikes on Russian soil.

President Biden has given the green light for Ukraine to use American-made weapons to strike inside Russia, marking a major reversal of policy, Fox News has confirmed. 

A senior U.S. official confirmed that President Biden has signed off on the Ukrainians’ use of U.S. long-range weapons near the city of Kharkiv to protect the second-largest city from ongoing Russian assault. 

The official described the reversal as a "limited" policy shift related to Kharkiv rather than a broad shift in policy that would open up use of U.S. weapons inside Russia. 

BIDEN MISSING UPCOMING UKRAINE TALKS WOULD BE ‘APPLAUDED’ BY PUTIN, ZELENSKYY SAYS

Destruction following a strike in Ukraine

A private residential building is destroyed by a Russian missile strike May 10, 2024, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.  (Viacheslav Mavrychev/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

PRESSURE GROWS ON BIDEN ADMIN TO ALLOW UKRAINE TO USE US WEAPONS TO HIT RUSSIA

"The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region, so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them," the U.S. official said. "Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes inside of Russia has not changed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

This story was first reported by Politico.

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh reiterated "no change in policy" multiple times when she was asked about the policy during a briefing Thursday afternoon.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 