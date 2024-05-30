Biden administration greenlights Ukraine's use of American weapons to strike inside Russia

President Biden has given the green light for Ukraine to use American-made weapons to strike inside Russia, marking a major reversal of policy, Fox News has confirmed.

A senior U.S. official confirmed that President Biden has signed off on the Ukrainians’ use of U.S. long-range weapons near the city of Kharkiv to protect the second-largest city from ongoing Russian assault.

The official described the reversal as a "limited" policy shift related to Kharkiv rather than a broad shift in policy that would open up use of U.S. weapons inside Russia.

BIDEN MISSING UPCOMING UKRAINE TALKS WOULD BE ‘APPLAUDED’ BY PUTIN, ZELENSKYY SAYS

PRESSURE GROWS ON BIDEN ADMIN TO ALLOW UKRAINE TO USE US WEAPONS TO HIT RUSSIA

"The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region, so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them," the U.S. official said. "Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes inside of Russia has not changed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story was first reported by Politico.

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh reiterated "no change in policy" multiple times when she was asked about the policy during a briefing Thursday afternoon.