Beijing investigates Houston businesswoman of Chinese descent on national security suspicion
BEIJING – Chinese authorities say they are investigating an American businesswoman on suspicion of threating China's national security, confirming earlier media reports that Phan Phan-Gillis of Houston has been detained.
Foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei said Tuesday that Beijing is handling the case of Phan-Gillis according to China's laws. He said the woman was healthy.
Phan-Gillis is a Vietnamese-American of Chinese descent. The Houston Chronicle reported Monday that the woman was in a trade delegation to China when she was stopped on her way to Macau.
Her husband, Jeff Gillis, told the Chronicle that he was publicizing her six-month detention just as Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting the U.S. this week in hopes of pressuring Beijing and Washington to secure her release.