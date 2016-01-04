Austria: Police find submerged body in waters where body parts were found in suitcases

Police divers searching an Austrian lake a day after recovering two suitcases containing body parts have found the submerged body of a man.

Police official Gerhard Haag said the body was retrieved from the bottom of the Traunsee near the lakeside town of Gmunden close to the location where the suitcases with remains of a woman were discovered Sunday.

One hand of the male victim was secured to a weighed-down bag, keeping him submerged he said. Haag refused to give more information ahead of news conference planned for Tuesday.

Gmunden is about 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Salzburg.