Australian state weighs ban on 'globalize the intifada' chants, masked protesters in wake of Hanukkah attack

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) is proposing a ban on chants of the phrase "globalize the intifada," which many consider to be an antisemitic call for violence against Jews.

This comes less than one week after a deadly mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach that killed at least 15 people.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said that with the ban, police would be given more powers to demand that protesters remove face coverings during demonstrations, according to The Associated Press.

"Hate speech or incitement of hatred has no place in our society," Minns said Saturday, the AP reported.

"Horrific, recent events have shown that the chant ‘globalize the intifada’ is hate speech and encourages violence in our community," Minns told reporters. "You’re running a very risky racket if you’re thinking of using that phrase."

The proposed ban would also prohibit public displays of ISIS flags or extremist symbols. Offenses could be punishable by up to two years in prison and can include fines, according to the AP.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday that intelligence further confirmed that the Bondi Beach shooting was inspired by ISIS.

"We’ve been informed that the Office of National Intelligence has identified a regular online video feed from ISIS that reinforces that this was an ISIS-inspired attack," Albanese told reporters, according to the Times of Israel. He also announced a gun buyback plan and a "day of reflection" following the deadly attack.

The announcement of NSW's proposed ban comes after Albanese pledged to introduce measures to curb radicalization and hate, including broadening the definition of hate speech offenses.

Australia had faced rising antisemitism prior to the attack at Bondi Beach, with a number of incidents occurring after Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a prominent member of the Jewish community who was killed in the Bondi Beach attack, wrote a letter to Albanese about his concerns regarding rising antisemitism. Schlanger implored the prime minister "not to betray the Jewish people. "

The Associated Press contributed to this report.