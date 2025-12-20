Expand / Collapse search
World

Australian state weighs ban on 'globalize the intifada' chants, masked protesters in wake of Hanukkah attack

The proposed ban would also prohibit public displays of ISIS flags or extremist symbols in New South Wales

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Australia projected to ban hate speech, restrict guns following deadly terror attack Video

Australia projected to ban hate speech, restrict guns following deadly terror attack

Fox News' Steve Harrigan joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' one week after the deadly terror attack in Bondi Beach, Australia, with updates on how the government plans to restrict gun ownership laws and ban hateful speech.

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) is proposing a ban on chants of the phrase "globalize the intifada," which many consider to be an antisemitic call for violence against Jews. 

This comes less than one week after a deadly mass shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach that killed at least 15 people.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said that with the ban, police would be given more powers to demand that protesters remove face coverings during demonstrations, according to The Associated Press.

FORMER HAMAS HOSTAGE WARNED AUSTRALIAN LEADERS ABOUT DANGERS OF ANTISEMITISM MONTHS BEFORE BONDI BEACH ATTACK

Rabbi leads tribute to Bondi Beach victims

Rabbi Yossi Friedman leads a tribute for the victims of a mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on Dec. 14, in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 20, 2025. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters)

"Hate speech or incitement of hatred has no place in our society," Minns said Saturday, the AP reported.

"Horrific, recent events have shown that the chant ‘globalize the intifada’ is hate speech and encourages violence in our community," Minns told reporters. "You’re running a very risky racket if you’re thinking of using that phrase."

The proposed ban would also prohibit public displays of ISIS flags or extremist symbols. Offenses could be punishable by up to two years in prison and can include fines, according to the AP.

Police a the scene of Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, Australia

Police inspect at the scene of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 15, 2025. (David Gray/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTRALIA MOVES TO TIGHTEN GUN LAWS AFTER HANUKKAH MASS SHOOTING LEAVES 15 DEAD AT BONDI BEACH

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday that intelligence further confirmed that the Bondi Beach shooting was inspired by ISIS.

"We’ve been informed that the Office of National Intelligence has identified a regular online video feed from ISIS that reinforces that this was an ISIS-inspired attack," Albanese told reporters, according to the Times of Israel. He also announced a gun buyback plan and a "day of reflection" following the deadly attack.

The announcement of NSW's proposed ban comes after Albanese pledged to introduce measures to curb radicalization and hate, including broadening the definition of hate speech offenses.

Memorial for victims in the Bondi beach shooting in Australia

A woman kneels and prays at a flower memorial to shooting victims outside the Bondi Pavilion at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, a day after a shooting. (Mark Baker/AP Photo)

Australia had faced rising antisemitism prior to the attack at Bondi Beach, with a number of incidents occurring after Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a prominent member of the Jewish community who was killed in the Bondi Beach attack, wrote a letter to Albanese about his concerns regarding rising antisemitism. Schlanger implored the prime minister "not to betray the Jewish people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

