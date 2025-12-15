Australia moves to tighten gun laws after Hanukkah mass shooting leaves 15 dead at Bondi Beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Australian leaders on Monday promised to strengthen the country's already restrictive gun laws in the wake of the weekend mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach that left 15 victims dead.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced several proposed actions, including one to limit the number of guns someone can own and a review of licenses held over time.

"The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws," he said after meeting with his National Cabinet.

"If we need to toughen these up, if there's anything we can do, I'm certainly up for it," he added.

Australia already has strict gun control laws, which heavily restricted civilian firearm ownership after a gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania in 1996.

Other proposed actions include limiting the number of firearms any one person can have, requiring Australian citizenship as a condition for obtaining a firearms license, and limiting open-ended firearms licensing and the types of guns that are legal.

Sunday's shooting came during a Hanukkah celebration as thousands of people gathered at Bondi Beach, a popular local and tourist destination. The event – the Chanukah by the Sea – celebrated the start of the Jewish holiday.

Albanese called the shooting "a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah."

Two gunmen, a 50-year-old father who died at the scene, and his 24-year-old son, opened fire, killing 15 people. Those killed range in age from 10 to 87, authorities said. Both gunmen were shot by police. The son is recovering in a hospital.

At least 38 other people are being treated in hospitals. Among them is a man captured on video appearing to tackle and disarm one apparent assailant, before pointing the man’s weapon at him, then setting the gun on the ground.

The man was identified by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke as Ahmed al Ahmed. The 42-year-old fruit shop owner and father of two was shot in the shoulder.

Al Ahmed's family said he migrated from Syria in 2006, and underwent surgery on Monday. His parents recently moved to Australia. They said he had a background in the Syrian security forces.

"My son has always been brave. He helps people. He’s like that," his mother, Malakeh Hasan al Ahmed, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. through an interpreter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.